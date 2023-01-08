Golden Disc Awards announces the winner's list for 2023

Golden Disc Awards announced the winner’s list for 2023 on Saturday.
The 37th awards ceremony was held in on January 7, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The awards honored music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2022.
Digital Song of the Year (Daesang): IVE
Album of the Year (Daesang): BTS
Best Digital Song (Bonsang): BIGBANG, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jay Park, MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, PSY
Best Album (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, NCT, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids
Artist of the Year: PSY
Most Popular Artist: (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids
Rookie Artist of the Year: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans
TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award: BTS
Best Group: TREASURE
Best Performance: SEVENTEEN
Best Solo Artist: BE’O, Younha
Best R&B/Hip Hop: BIG Naughty
Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo of Starship Entertainment
Thai Fans Support with BAOJI: BTS’s J-Hope
Thai K-Pop Artist: SEVENTEEN
