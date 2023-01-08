Golden Disc Awards announces the winner's list for 2023

Golden Disc Awards announces the winner's list for 2022

Golden Disc Awards announced the winner’s list for 2023 on Saturday.

The 37th awards ceremony was held in on January 7, at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The awards honored music videos that were released between November 1, 2021, to November 15, 2022.

Here is the list of Award Categories and winners:

Digital Song of the Year (Daesang): IVE



Album of the Year (Daesang): BTS





Best Digital Song (Bonsang): BIGBANG, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jay Park, MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok, Lim Young Woong, NewJeans, PSY

Best Album (Bonsang): BLACKPINK, BTS, ENHYPEN, NCT, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids





Artist of the Year: PSY

Most Popular Artist: (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids





Rookie Artist of the Year: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans

TikTok Golden Disc Popularity Award: BTS





Best Group: TREASURE

Best Performance: SEVENTEEN





Best Solo Artist: BE’O, Younha

Best R&B/Hip Hop: BIG Naughty





Best Producer: Seo Hyun Joo of Starship Entertainment

Thai Fans Support with BAOJI: BTS’s J-Hope

Thai K-Pop Artist: SEVENTEEN