Jessie J voices call for ‘gentleness’ amid ‘happiness, terror’ of pregnancy

Jessie J voices call for ‘gentleness’ amid ‘happiness and terror’ of pregnancy

Songwriter Jessie J takes to social media to announce her pregnancy, with ‘happiness and terror’.

The singer shared the amazing news to Instagram with an adorable caption that captures her ‘happiness and terror’ since learning the news."

She also went on to say, “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me”?.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked”.

