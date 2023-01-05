 
Thursday January 05, 2023
National

5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshwar, and Rawalpindi

By Web Desk
January 05, 2023
An AFP file photo shows readings on Richter's scale.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshwar, and Rawalpindi, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed Thursday evening, with no reports of casualties.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre. It shook not only parts of Pakistan but its neighbouring countries — India and Afghanistan — as well.

The areas that were hit by the earthquake. — NSMC
The areas that were hit by the earthquake. — NSMC


