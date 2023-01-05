5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshwar, and Rawalpindi, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed Thursday evening, with no reports of casualties.
The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 173 kilometres, according to the seismological centre. It shook not only parts of Pakistan but its neighbouring countries — India and Afghanistan — as well.
More to follow...
