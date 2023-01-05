Marilee Feibig not happy with T.J. Holmes' lack of 'respect and sensitivity toward' her and their daughter

T.J. Holmes' wife Marilee Feibig lambasted him on his affair with Amy Bach and lack of sensitivity for her and their daughter they share together.

Marilee Feibig slammed T.J. Holmes for his open affair with Amy Bach, through her attorney Stephanie Lehman.

According to Enews, Stephanie Lehman has revealed that Marilee is dejected over Holmes and his GMA3 co-anchor Amy Robach's affair.

Th overall statement contained information on their divorce process and Marilee's thanks to the outpouring support, however, Stephanie also said in the statement, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."

The end of Holmes and Feibig's marriage comes more than a month after he was spotted in a couple of intimate outings with Amy.