Rosie O'Donnell reveals why she decided to skip Barbara Walters tribute by 'The View'

Rosie O'Donnell has clarified her absence in The View's heart warming tribute to Barbara Walters.



On Tuesday, January 3, Rosie O'Donnell explained her decision to fan who told her that they "were looking out" for her on the special tribute to the pioneering journalist, Barbara Walters, who died on December 30 at the age of 93.

According to People, the fan wrote on O'Donnell's TikTok, "I looked on you on BW tribute today."

O'Donnell replied in a gloomy tone, "Yeah, they invited me, but I wasn't able to make it."



"You know, I didn't want to be in a big group of people — I was worried that I would get upset and um, didn't want to do that, so, there you go," she added.



In response, fans appear understanding of O'Donnell's situation. One fan wrote, "I'm glad you were invited…I think your post was a beautiful loving tribute to Barbara. No obligation for you to be there, we all can only do what we are able to do."







