When is Shan Masood's valima?

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood. — Instagram/shani_official89

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood, who will tie the knot this month, will host a reception for his valima on January 27, Daily Jang reported.



The left-handed batter is set to get married on January 21 in Peshawar, but the valima reception will be held in Karachi.

Sources said that Masood, who is currently participating in home Test series against New Zealand in Karachi, will travel to Peshawar for his wedding ceremony.

Shan's fiance belongs to Peshawar.

The 33-year-old cricketer's name was among the top trends on Twitter recently. However, it was not due to the news of his marriage but over his dismal performance in the ongoing Test series.

The cricketer was born on October 14, 1989, in Kuwait. He has played 27 Test matches, five ODIs and 19 T20Is. He was also a part of the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Moreover, Shan recently signed a two-year contract with The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, which he will lead in 2023.

The left-handed batter is the son of renowned banker Mansoor Masood Khan, while his paternal uncle Waqar Masood Khan has served as federal finance secretary. He is the second among his three siblings. Shan's elder sister passed away last year and his younger brother, Ali, is a barrister.

Apart from Shan, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is also set to get married in February to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi. Last month, fast bowler Haris Rauf tied the knot with Muzna Masood Malik.