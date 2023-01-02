Selena Gomez celebrates New Year’s Eve with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, calls a ‘throuple’

Selena Gomez has recently shared a glimpse of her New Year’s Eve which she celebrated with her friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.



On Monday, the Calm Down hit-maker took to Instagram and posted several photos of her with her friends, having a good time, in Los Cabos, Mexico.

In the first black and white image, the trio could be seen embracing on a yacht followed by Selena leaning towards Nicola’s check in a second picture.

The other two snaps showed Nicola and the singer getting their hair and makeup done together.

Captioning the post, the 30-year-old musician quipped, “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone”.

Within few hours, the post garnered over two million likes and fans dropped lovely comments.



One commented, “So glad you are happy and around people who love you.”

“Could y’all imagine somehow meeting Selena and becoming her best friend. Like it’s literally my dream. I cannot imagine how much fun they have,” said another user.

Other fan added, “I ship this so hard.”