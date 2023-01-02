Gigi Hadid spends cosy New Year’s Eve with daughter Khai, shares rare photo

Gigi Hadid had a chilled New Year’s Eve with her little one.

“Happy New Year, y’all,” Hadid, 27, captioned a Saturday, December 31, 2022, Instagram Story photo of Khai, 2. “Sendin’ biiiig love & wishing u the best.” [sic]

In the rare picture, Khai wore white pyjamas with a cute black and gold print on it. The daughter of the supermodel clutched a gold, embellished Prada purse.

The Guest in Residence designer and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dated on and off between 2015 and 2021, and welcomed their daughter in September 2020.

On co-parenting with Zayn after the break up, a source in October 2021 told HollywoodLife said that Hadid is focused on maintaining a amicable relationship for the sake of Khai. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together,” the insider explained.

While Gigi has kept her Khai out of the spotlight, she recently shared a rare update on her daughter’s milestones.

“The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun,” Gigi told Sunday Today last September. “And she's a blessing.”

“She’s so mobile, from so early in the morning,” Gigi noted. “So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great, but you know.”

Hadid explained that she and her little one have been “practicing doing dangerous things carefully,” adding, “That's what I’m going to go for.”