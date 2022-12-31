Brian May ‘happy and grateful’ to receive knighthood from King Charles

British guitarist and singer-songwriter Brian May has said that he was ‘happy and grateful’ to receive knighthood from King Charles.
Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King's first New Year's honours list.
Following the announcement, May said: "I'm happy and grateful to receive this honour. I will regard the knighthood not so much as a reward, but more as a charge – a commission - for me to continue to fight for justice - to be a voice for those who have no voice.”
The Express UK quoted Brian May as saying, “I will endeavour to be worthy - to be that Knight in Shining Armour."
Later, he turned to social media and wrote, “Cheers all ! Sir Bri. OK …. If you want to be formal … Dr Sir Brian Harold May, CBE. Bri.”
