Netflix’s the ‘biggest idiot’ to shelve millions for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Netflix has just been put on the spot for paying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle millions to rehash their wedding day.
This accusation has been issued by Sky News Australia hosts Rita Panahi.
She was quoted saying, “This is so self-indulgent, you’re basically going back through the wedding. Reminiscing about the wedding and the reception and what we wore and how we danced.”
Even Mr Murray seemed shocked by it all and chimed in to point out how, “We know we saw it.”
Before concluding Ms Panahi also slipped in a jibe against the streaming giant.
She was even quoted saying, “Netflix must be the biggest mugs in the world to be paying out, rumored $100m, or even if its $10m” for this.
