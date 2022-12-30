Andrew Tate ‘predicted’ own arrest in leaked interview clip before arrest in Romania

File Footage

Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania has just resulted in a slew of unreleased video clips to emerge, and in one he addresses the dangers of possessing influence, just before his arrest in Romania.



While the time and date of filming has not been revealed, a leaked portion of the video has been shared to Twitter by British rapper Zuby.

All of this has occurred mere hours after Andrew Tate was arrested on charges of human trafficking, rape and organized crime.

While Zuby refused to address the arrest, he did point towards an ominous moment captured in his upcoming interview with Andrew Tate where he addresses influence, the cancel culture and possible eradication.

The 1:53 second clip shared by Zuby also features an “ominous warning” and reads, “This part of my recent interview with Andrew Tate was so ominous...”

“I'm not going to comment on the arrest situation because nobody actually knows what's going on yet.”

Before concluding he also added, “It's innocent until proven guilty. Not the other way around. Wait and see is always the wise move.”