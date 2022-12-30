Representative of Andrew Tate addresses arrest on Romanian soil

Andrew Tate’s representative has finally released an official statement addressing the arrest.

For those unversed, Tate and his brother, alongside two unidentified men have been taken into custody by Romanian police after “appearing to have constructed an organized crime gang with the objective of recruiting, lodging, and exploiting women by forcing them to generate pornographic content.”

Shortly following the arrest, Andrew’s representative has just stepped forward to offer insight.

They told the Daily Mirror, “We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that [the Tates] have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way we can.”