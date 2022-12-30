Rishabh Pant suffers injuries in serious car accident

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. — AFP/File

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries after witnessing a car crash and was hospitalised in Dehradun, India.



The extent of his injuries are not known yet, ESPNcricInfo reported, but according to Delhi and District Cricket Association Secretary Siddharth Sahib Singh, Pant was "stable".

As per the cricket news publisher, the cricketer was brought to Max Hospital at 6am (local time) on Friday morning, after being rushed to a hospital right after the crash.

The doctor who gave Pant the emergency treatment said that the cricketer has "lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye, there is a ligament tear in his knee and abrasions on his back".

However, the X-rays showed no fractures and there aren't any burn injuries despite his car catching fire.

The extent of Pant's injuries will be determined after more scans including and Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Further course of treatment will also be decided after the scans.

As per the details, Pant met the accident near Mohammedpur Jat in the wee hours of Friday while driving to Roorkee in the Uttarakhand state of India.

"Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident at around 5:30 am," NDTV quoted Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar as saying.

Indian publication reported that Pant said he "dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire".

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League's franchise Delhi Capitals also shared the news of car accident but did not give details on the 25-year-old's injuries.

India's National Cricket Academy chairman and former test batsman VVS Laxman wished Pant a speedy recovery in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals head coach and Australian cricket great Ricky Ponting also expressed his concern for Pant's well-being.

"Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," tweeted the former Australia captain.

Pant, 25, is part of Delhi Capitals. He was dropped from the upcoming home T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting next week, due to being out of form.