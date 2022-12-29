Emily Ratajkowski prioritizes son over Pete Davidson romance: ‘She likes her life as it is’

File Footage

Emily Ratajkowski parted ways with Pete Davidson after two months of relationship as the model likes her life being single and having her options open.

An insider told People Magazine that the Gone Girl star would “always prioritize” her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"Em is single and totally happy," the source spilt to the outlet "She will always prioritize her son, but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence.”

“She doesn't have plans to see Pete again. She had fun with him, but she realized she didn't want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is,” the insider added.

This comes after an insider told Page Six that Ratajkowski and Davidson’s fling has “moved into the friendzone.”

“Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” the insider noted. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now.



