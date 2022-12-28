Kate Hudson confesses eating This vegetable for wearing skimpy outfit on Knives Out movie

Kate Hudson has recently spilled the beans about her “particular diet” she used to do while filming her “bikini” scenes in new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.



On Wednesday, the Bride Wars actress appeared on This Morning to promote her Netflix movie when she spoke out about a “poolside scene” where she wore an orange two-piece.

During the show, Kate told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, “When everybody was having aperol spritz, I was waiting for that scene to be shot.”

“So, I was like ‘I'll just have that cucumber’,” quipped the 43-year-old actress.

The scene in the movie shows Kate walking along the pool to meet her friends at the sun loungers as she’s seen donning a “frilly off-the-shoulder two-piece”.

In the same interview, the actress also revealed how she got this project.

“When we found out they were doing a second one Knives Out, I was like gonna barrel Ryan Johnson's door down, I was like ‘I want in’,” stated the actress.

Recalling the days of filming, Kate mentioned that they were “locked down together because of Covid”.

“It was right at the peak of Delta so we couldn't go anywhere. 'We'd rent out a bar, do murder mysteries and then have parties. That's how we kept entertained,” she added.