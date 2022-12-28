Kendrick Lamar elaborates on why he’s not active on social media

Kendrick Lamar has recently explained why he’s stayed off on social media.



Speaking to New York Times, the rapper, who’s presently on his Morale & the Big Steppers tour, shared, “My social media, most of the time, is completely off.”

The singer continued, “Because I know, like ... I can easily smell my own (expletive).”

Reflecting on her music journey, the 35-year-old crooner stated, “I’m not one of those dudes that be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know how good I am, but I also know the reason why I’m so good’ is because God’s blessed me with the talent to execute on the talent, and the moment that you start getting lost in your ego, that’s when you start going down.”

Earlier this year, Lamar finished off his Glastonbury Festival with a strong headline as he recited, “Godspeed for women’s rights”.

Meanwhile, the DAMN rapper released his new album Mr Morale and the Big Steppers in May, which topped the music chart.