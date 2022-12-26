Armeena Khan announces birth of a baby girl: See pictures

Armeena Khan married Fesl Khan in 2020

Armeena Khan welcomes an adorable little daughter with husband Fesl Khan.

The actress shared the good news with her fans on social media by posting a few pictures.

Taking it to her Instagram, Armeena wrote: “Presenting our precious little angel - Amelie’ Isla to our well-wishers, fans, family and friends. Our hearts are full of love and gratitude as we celebrate her arrival. MashaaAllah.”

As soon as she dropped the pictures, many of her fraternity friends rushed to the comments section to shower love and blessings over the new mom.



Actor Mawra Hocane wrote: “Meenaa.. Many many congratulations on the little ones birth MashaAllah. I am so so happy for you & I can’t wait to see my sweet angel. InshaAllah.” Meanwhile, Yasir Jaswal wrote: “MashaAllah MashaAllah. Here’s to the best chapter in anyone’s life.”

Furthermore, Sami Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Shazia Wajahat, Nida Yasir, Ghana Ali, Rabia Butt and many more congratulated Armeena.

Earlier this month, Khan shared the news of her pregnancy through a photo shoot she had with her husband Fesl Khan.

Armeena Khan is a popular Pakistani actress famous for some of her remarkable performances in drama Shab-e-Arzoo. She further appeared in hit movies including Janaan and Bin Roye.