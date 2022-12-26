 
Monday December 26, 2022
Thousands react to Prince George's Christmas painting

By Web Desk
December 26, 2022
Thousands react to Prince Georges Christmas painting

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday shared a painting by their son Prince George as they wished their fans on Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a portrait of a reindeer and wrote, "Happy Christmas."

More than half a million people liked the painting within a few hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared it on the Facebook-owned app.

William and Kate are parents of three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Earlier, the couple hosted a royal event ahead of the Christmas celebrations which was also attended by senior members of the royal family.