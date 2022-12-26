Thousands react to Prince George's Christmas painting

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday shared a painting by their son Prince George as they wished their fans on Christmas.
Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a portrait of a reindeer and wrote, "Happy Christmas."
More than half a million people liked the painting within a few hours after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared it on the Facebook-owned app.
William and Kate are parents of three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Earlier, the couple hosted a royal event ahead of the Christmas celebrations which was also attended by senior members of the royal family.
