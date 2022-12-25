In pictures: Streets light up amid Christmas celebrations across Pakistan

An illuminated view of St. Thomas Church at Civil Line, Hyderabad, in connection with Christmas celebrations on Christmas eve. — APP

Christians across the globe are celebrating Christmas with traditional zeal and fervour. In Pakistan, the celebrations are no less than any other corner of the world as the streets were illuminated, with markets and public places witnessing unusual hustle and bustle.



Festive lights and colourful buntings adorned the churches and buildings, while Church bells rang across Christian neighbourhoods.

Millions of Pakistani Christians marked the festivity and held special prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.

The day started with congregations in churches that started with cake cutting and prayer ceremonies. Christmas trees decked with fairy lights and ornaments were a special feature of the celebrations.

Christians decorate St Joseph Catholic Church on the eve of Christmas in Larkana on December 24, 2022. — APP

The Church of the Mission Hospital, Sialkot, is decorated with lots of different colors lights in connection with Christmas. — APP

St. Elizabeth hospital is illuminated with colorful lights ahead of Christmas celebrations. — AP

A man decorating lights ahead of Christmas celebrations at 100 quarters. — APP

Beautiful illuminated view of St. Johns Cathedral Church in connection of Christmas Day Celebration coming ahead, in Peshawar on Friday, December 23, 2022. — PPI

A beautiful view of decorated Christmas belongings and preparation of celebration in connection of Celebration Ceremony of Christmas Day coming ahead, at a local hotel in Karachi on Saturday, December 24, 2022. — PPI

Beautiful illuminated view of St. Johns Cathedral Church in connection of Christmas Day Celebration coming ahead, in Peshawar on Friday, December 23, 2022. — PPI

A view of illuminated with colorful lights of F-6 Kachi Abadi ahead of celebration Christmas ceremony in Federal Capital. — Online

Christen people are enjoying during celebration Christmas ceremony at a Kachi Abadi at sector F-6 in Federal Capital. — Online

Christen children are enjoying during celebration Christmas ceremony at a Kachi Abadi at sector F-6 in Federal Capital. — Online

A christen family walks in a street while decorating colorful lighting to celebration Christmas at a Kachi Abadi at sector F-6 in Federal Capital. — Online

Christen students are performing Christmas song during a ceremony in connection with celebration Christmas ceremony at St. Patricks Cathedral church in Provincial Capital. — Online

A group of dancers are performing traditional dance during a celebration of Christmas ceremony at Lok Virsa organized by National Heritage and Culture Division in Federal Capital. — Online

Christen people are enjoying during celebration Christmas ceremony at a Kachi Abadi at sector F-6 in Federal Capital. — Online

Students present stage play during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Christmas at St Bonaventure High School in Hyderabad. — INP

St Paul Church illuminated with colourful lights ahead of Christmas celebrations in Rawalpindi on December 23, 2022. — APP

