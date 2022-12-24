Haris Rauf ties the knot in intimate nikah ceremony

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf (left) and his wife Muzna Masood Malik. — Twitter/Instagram

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf tied the knot today with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik amid friends and family in an intimate nikah ceremony in Islamabad.

Fans went gaga as pictures and videos of the Pakistan pacer and his bride all ready for their nikah surfaced on social media hours ahead of the ceremony.

The 28-year-old pacer was seen donning a traditional white sherwani and trousers with black loafers, while his wife stunned in a white dress embellished with golden embroidery.



The bride's dress was complemented by an elegant gold and white jewellery set.

In one of the videos, Muzna could be seen showing her henna with "HR 150" written on her hand.

Let's take a look at how fans were reacting:

One of the users, sharing pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's picture, said that he has put on an "iconic look" for his best friend's ceremony.



Haris and Muzna's wedding ceremony is likely to be attended by some of the most prominent cricketers. Muzna's rukhsati is reportedly scheduled for next year.

Haris, who started his career with tape ball cricket, found his feet in international cricket after being picked up by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars.



Qalandars invested in Haris and sent him to Australia for high-class training. The right-arm pacer went on to represent Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) before making his T20I debut from Pakistan in 2020.

With his pace and aggression, Haris rose to fame in no time, having won several matches for Pakistan with the bowl over the past couple of years.

Currently, he is undergoing a rehabilitation programme following an injury near his thigh.

Another pacer and Haris's close friend Shaheen will tie the knot with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi on February 3, 2023.