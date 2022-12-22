PewDiePie loses beloved Maya to terminal illness: 'Thank you for wonderful time'

Famous YouTuber PewDiePie has lost his dog.

Turning to his Instagram this week, the influencer shared a photo with his deceased dog Maya, as he bid farewell to his beloved pet.

"Said farewell to my little Maya this morning," he began in the caption.

"17 years is a long time for a pug, but no time in the world would've ever been enough. I didn't think I could love a dog as much as I loved her."

He added: "Thank you for all the wonderful time we got to spend with you Thank you for always making my days brighter Thank you for bringing me closer to Marzia.

"I will miss you so much and I already do.. you will always be in my heart Maya."

Before his dog's death, PewDiePie told his fans about its 'declining' health.

"We'll see how she develops. But Maya has the 'dementies'. She’s so old. Her mind is kind of declining a bit," he noted.