Netflix ‘The Witcher’: Show runner responds to speculations on Henry Cavill’s exit

Netflix series The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich clapped back at fan speculation on why Henry Cavill left his role as Geralt of Rivia.

The 44-year-old producer responded to the rumors amid a press tour for the upcoming spinoff TV show The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The Witcher is an adaptation of a series of novels by author Andrzej Sapkowski. It was premiered on Netflix in 2019 and quickly became one of the streamer's most popular shows, thanks mainly to Cavill's iconic lead as Geralt.

Now, audiences are seemingly disappointed since Cavill has announced that The Witcher season 3 would be his last.



During the promotion of the upcoming spin-off Hissrich spoke to NME and touched upon the fans' speculation on why Cavill left The Witcher.

As per the showrunner, any reports of unpleasantness between The Witcher team and Cavill are baseless, as she states their relationship is built on mutual respect.

Hissrich also reveals they'll never get into exactly why Cavill left The Witcher, but she promises to provide more clarity in six months when The Witcher season 3's set to be released.

"I do have a lot to say and I think that there’s a lot of, you know… we’ll obviously never get into exactly why Henry left, all of the reasons, but I can say it’s been a mutually respectful relationship…"