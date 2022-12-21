Documentary reveals Prince Harry used his secret Instagram account to approach Meghan

In their Netflix documentary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed how they met each other.

They also disclosed that Prince Harry was using a secret Instagram account when he came across Meghan Markle's pictures on one of his friends' feed.

The Duke of Sussex asked his friend about the woman who was going to be his wife in the future.

Meghan was informed by a mutual friend that Prince Harry was eager to meet her.

The Duchess of the Sussex said she visited Prince Harry's Instagram page and saw some beautiful pictures that the member of the British royal family had shared.

Prince Harry's account was also shown in the documentary but his user name was deliberately hidden for privacy.

In the first episode of the documentary, the couple also revealed that Prince Harry was late when he came to meet Meghan for the first time.

According to the couple, the Duke got stuck in a traffic jam in London.

The couple's revelations left many people wandering whether Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the family are also using secret social media accounts.