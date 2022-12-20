US lawmakers call for criminal charges against Trump

Lawmakers investigating last year's assault on the US Capitol recommended Monday that Donald Trump be charged with multiple offenses including insurrection -- raising the stakes in a parallel criminal investigation that could put the former president in jail.
The House of Representatives select committee called for the indictment -- as well as charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States -- after an 18-month probe into the storming of Congress on January 6, 2021.
At least five people died after a mob whipped up by Trump's false claims of a stolen election, and directed to march on Congress by the defeated president, ransacked the seat of US democracy in a thwarted bid to prevent the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.
The bipartisan committee voted unanimously to refer the charges to the Justice Department after opening remarks by vice-chair Liz Cheney in which she accused Trump of "a clear dereliction of duty" in failing to immediately attempt to stop the riot and called him "unfit for any office."
"No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again," she said.
The referrals are seen as largely symbolic, as the panel has no control over charging decisions, which rest with the Justice Department.
Jack Smith, a largely independent special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading his own investigation into Trump related to the 2020 election.
Trump issued a statement claiming that the purpose of the investigation was to "keep me from running for president because they know I'll win" and that any prosecution would be "a partisan attempt to sideline me."
Trump's approval ratings are underwater -- at minus-20 percentage points in the RealClearPolitics average, compared with minus-eight percent for Biden.
35-year-old Bhanu Sadhamia reportedly went to her former in-laws house to ask for support in looking after her four...
The Islamic republic, which has seen waves of protests since the September 16 death in custody of Amini, was removed...
“An adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth,” new...
At least 22 people die, several others hospitalised in India after drinking toxic alcohol, authorities say Thursday
Around 70 countries and international organisations gathered in Paris for a meeting aimed at enabling Ukrainians "to...
Iran's protest crackdown has helped push the number of journalists imprisoned worldwide to a record high of 533 in...