Faizan Shaikh and Rabya Kulsoom groove over 'Calm Down' at a family event: See video

Faizan Shaikh and Rabya Kulsoom are veteran actor Parveen Akbar's children

Actor Faizan Shaikh along with his sister Rabya Kulsoom (an actor/choreographer) danced together at a family event.

The brother-sister duo together with other family friends did an electrifying dance performance on the latest hit songs Calm Down by Rema and Salena Gomez. The performance cheered up the audience present at the mehendi function.

Faizan and Rabya are known to have been sharing their dance videos along with their better halves; Maham Aamir and Rehan Nizami more often.



Kulsoom also has a YouTube channel with one of her closest friends and actor Srha Asghar. The two dance to different Pakistani songs showing their perfect dancing skills and choreography talent.

Faizan and Kulsoom are children of prominent Pakistani veteran actress Parveen Akbar who is widely known for her performance in drama serial: Yeh Zindagi Hai, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Deewangi and many more.