Kate Hudson ‘fought’ with creatives to cast Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days

Kate Hudson has recently revealed she was persistent to cast Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days at BAFTA in London.



On Friday, the actress said, “I and studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for rom-com How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.”

“I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” commented Hudson while speaking to moderator Briony Hanson, director of film for the British Council.

Reflecting on the casting process for the 2003 movie, the actress pointed out, “We just kept hitting our heads against the wall, and the studio and I weren’t agreeing.”

Hudson recalled, “I had approval of everything in the end, because I fought back on a lot of things, including on the choice for my co-star.”

The actress disclosed that the former Paramount Pictures CEO Sherry Lansing asked her to “first pick to play Benjamin Barry, opposite Hudson’s character Andie Anderson in the movie”,

“I suggested Matthew,” remarked Hudson.

Speaking of McConaughey, the actress noted, “We had an energy together, I wanted to play with him. It felt kinetic. We both have a competitive spirit, we’re both super athletic.”

“We like to push each other and I just love Matthew’s commitment to everything; he’s razor-focused. What you think he is, is is,” she added.