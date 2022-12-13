England's 'Barmy Army' tries local food in Multan, praises Pakistan's hospitality

Screengrab of Barmy Army's video showing a plate of "Dahi Bhallay" and process of its preparation at a stall in Multan. — Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy

England's "Barmy Army" of diehard supporters praised the hospitality of Pakistani people, saying they weren't allowed to pay for the food in Multan as they are the "guests" here.



Some members of the Barmy Army are in Pakistan to support the England squad in the ongoing three-match Test series.

While in the squad was in Multan for the second Test that concluded with the Englishmen's victory, one of the Barmy Army members tried local food in the city.

The firm shared a video of the pleasant experience when a Barmy Army fan tried "Dahi Bhallay" at a stall near the Multan Cricket Stadium and the vendor refused to charge money for it.

"Trying the local food in Multan and we weren’t allowed to pay as we are guests - the Pakistani people are the best," the post's caption stated.

The Barmy Army

The Barmy Army was founded by three backpackers touring Australia in 1994, and have been a raucous presence at all of England's matches ever since.

They were given their name by the Australian press — "barmy" because of their cultish devotion to the team, and "army" because of their huge numbers.

The fan organisation has since branched into a commercial venture, organising trips abroad to follow the England team wherever they play.

In non-Muslim nations, the Barmy Army are often buoyed by pints of lager, but in dry Pakistan, fans bonded with opposing spectators over a shared love of tea.

The local food, spicy by European standards and avoided by the England team — who hired a specialist chef — was the subject of good-natured jokes.

"It's probably the most welcoming community of people we have ever come across on a tour," firm's managing director Chris Millard told AFP while talking about his experience in Pakistan.

The fan club was brimmed with frenzied energy as England barrelled to victory in Rawalpindi last week, opening their first Pakistan Test tour in 17 years with barnstorming style.



Drenching the stadium in trumpet music, the fans wore T-shirts reading "bring the noise", while also singing songs praising the host nation as they directed their infectious cheer towards commiserating home fans.

