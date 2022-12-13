BTS' Jungkook sets new streaming record as a solo artist

Jungkook yet again creates history by setting a new record on Spotify of the most-streamed K-Pop soloist.

On December 13, Allkpop reported that the BTS youngest member Jungkook surpassed 676 million streams on Spotify and became the most-streamed 2022 K-pop soloist artist.

Previously, Lee Ji-Eun aka IU held the record of the most streamed K-pop soloist with 675 million streams.

BTS star achieved this milestone with his three songs, Webtoon OST Stay Alive, collaboration single Charlie Puth Left and Right, and the Official Soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Dreamers.

Jungkook craze never takes a rest, and Twitter erupted with reactions as soon as the news was out.



