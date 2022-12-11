Netflix 'Wednesday': There may not be 'woe' in Season 2

Netflix’s Wednesday grabbed the attention of millions of subscribers making it one of the top ranking shows on the streaming giant.

Moreover, apart from the series, Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular role, was highly praised for her impeccable portrayal of the gothic teen, Wednesday Addams.

The series also marked the television directorial debut for the infamous director, Tim Burton. He was attached to the project as both a producer and a director. Moreover, he was heavily involved in the details executed for the costumes and makeup.

However, as the first season came to a close, and the show is yet to be renewed, fans are sure that the series will be greenlit for another season.

And while many are now waiting in anticipation, others are coming up with theories of their own as to what can be expected in the future of the series. According to ScreenRant, the show may have to break tradition with one thing: the episode titles.

Every episode of season 1 features the word ‘woe’ in its title, which connects to the inspiration behind Wednesday Addams’ name. Morticia explains in the show that Wednesday was named after the nursery rhyme, Monday’s Child. More specifically, her name is derived from the line “Wednesday’s child is full of woe,” which was also season 1, episode 1’s title. The subsequent episodes substitute the word ‘woe’ in common phrases or titles from pop culture, such as “Woe What a Night” or “Quid Pro Woe,” the outlet detailed.

Considering the tradition of placing ‘woe’ is no longer fitting for season 2. The witty episode titles alluded to the troubles or ‘woes’ that followed the lead character. At the end of the season, Wednesday is shown warming up to her new friends at Nevermore Academy, while subtly embracing her positive emotions.

According to the outlet, Wednesday’s “emotional growth means that season 2 requires a different underlying tone associated with the new mystery.”

“Instead of using ‘woe’ in every episode title, the next installment can use a new gothic theme that applies to the conflict at hand. Since Wednesday season 1 makes plenty of references to Edgar Allen Poe, season 2 could use the names of his poems and stories for episode title inspirations.”

The outlet also suggested, “Season 2 could also use words associated with The Addams Family theme song for episode titles, thus still incorporating the iconic tune without actually including it on Wednesday’s soundtrack. As the characters develop and the tone of the series changes, each season should utilise a different word that connects the episode titles and theme of the story.”