Katrina Kaif shares glimpse from her 'travel diaries'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, recently jetted off together to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Kaif, taking it to her Instagram, shared breathtaking photos of the scenic beauty of the vacation spot, and wrote, "Travel Diaries’."

In the first picture, the actress is seen wearing a huge fur jacket and posing, and in the second and third we can have a glimpse of nature and in the last Vicky Kaushal also features.

Vicky shared pictures on first wedding anniversary and wrote, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine.”

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9th, 2021. The two of them tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony among their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar.



