Maisie Smith looks smitten by new beau Max George

Maisie Smith is not shying away from the fact that she is totally in awe of her new flame Max George.
On Wednesday the Strictly Come Dancing star, 21, leaped into her 34-year-old boyfriend's arms for one snap as they shared a kiss in the snow - with the latter penning: 'My best friend'.
Dressed for the weather, Maisie donned a white snowsuit with a fur-lined collar and complementing snow boots.
And holding the beauty in his arms, Max opted for an all-black ensemble with a padded gilet, fitted top, and snow trousers.
Sharing the post with her 1M followers, Maisie captioned: 'Walking in a winter wonderland', as Max commented: 'My best friend'.
Max also shared a carousel of pictures to his own Instagram account too as they enjoyed some dog sledding through the snow.
