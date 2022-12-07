Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals reason behind his and Haris Rauf’s injury

Pakistan star pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. — Twitter/@HarisRauf14

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi Wednesday cited “evil eye” as the reason behind his and Haris Rauf’s injury.

The lanky left-arm pacer — Pakistan's main wicket-taker in all three formats — was left out of the series following a knee injury sustained during the T20 World Cup final in Australia earlier this month.

Shaheen also had his appendix removed earlier this month due to which the 22-year-old was advised to stay out of the field.

Meanwhile, Rauf was ruled out of the rest of the Test series against England with a thigh injury. The 29-year-old stepped on the ball while fielding on the first day.

Scans and a subsequent assessment concluded Rauf needs time off for rehabilitation.

During a Lahore Qalandars’ event held today, Shaheen was questioned about him and Rauf being unfit. To this Afridi — Pakistan's main wicket-taker in all three formats — said: “I and Rauf aren’t unfit we have been jinxed.”

In response to questions regarding their availability for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Afridi said the event is far away, assuring the fans that the two-star players will be back in the ground in the next two-three weeks.

PSL 8 is scheduled from February 9 to March 19 in Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. Lahore Qalandars will defend their title.