Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get married in Chandigarh

Sidharth Malhotra and his purported girlfriend Kiara Advani have reportedly chosen Chandigarh as the location of their wedding, as reported by Filmfare.



As per reports, the Shershaah Jodi has finalized their wedding venue and are all set to get married at The Oberoi Sukhvilas, Chandigarh. However, the date of their wedding hasn't been revealed yet.

The couple was to get married in Goa earlier; however, they dropped the plan considering Sidharth's family in Chandigarh.

A source close to Sidharth earlier told PinkVilla, "They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped."

Kiara and Sidharth have been allegedly dating for quite some time now and have been in the news for their wedding plans after the couple confirmed their relationship and Sidharth hinted at getting married on Koffee With Karan.