VIDEO: Shoaib Malik takes son Izhaan on long drive

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik sitting in car with his son Izhaan Mirza-Malik on December 5, 2022. — Screengrab/Instagram/@realshoaibmalik

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik spent some quality time with his son Izhaan Mirza Malik and took him on a long drive before his participation in the Sri Lankan league cricket event, Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The cricketer shared a video on his official Instagram account where he could be seen sitting in the driver's seat of an orange sports car with Izhaan in the passenger's seat beside him.

Malik also posted a couple of solo selfies from the car and shared a message in the post's caption.

"Good father-son time and long drive before flying to Lanka Premier League. We had our belts on during the drive, make sure you all wear belts too," Malik wrote.



This is Malik's first post featuring him with Izhaan in a month, while his wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been actively posting pictures and videos with their little one.

These posts have fuelled rumours of a divorce or seperation between the power couple.

The two are rumoured to have separated or divorced after 11 years of a successful marriage, which has also disappointed their fans.

With social media rife with rumours, the couple has kept their fans and followers guessing about the matter — a hot issue for over a month — as they haven't cleared the air.

The 36-year-old tennis ace has noticeably stopped posting about her husband or responding to his posts.

On her 36th birthday last month, the former Pakistan national squad skipper posted a wish for her with an adorable throwback picture of them enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity.

The birthday wish from Malik was a sigh of relief for fans, who have been praying that the rumours are false.

However, Sania never liked or commented on the post, giving rise to the divorce rumours.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

