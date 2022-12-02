Amber Heard wants new trial months after losing to Johnny Depp in libel case

File Footage

Amber Heard took to court to file a new appeal months after she lost to ex-husband Johnny Depp in the highly publicised defamation case.



The Aquaman star has claimed that the six-week-long trial was held in the wrong state as per The New York Times.

In a 68-page appeal, Heard’s attorneys have objected to the jury’s decision to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including contemporaneous notes from therapists that they say document allegations of abuse.

The actor’s legal team has asked the court to reverse the verdict of jury who mainly sided with Depp and awarded him $10 million in damages.

Heard demanded a new trial or a dismissal of claims made by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as per the legal documents.

“The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp’s abuse to a medical professional,” the lawyers stated.

This comes after Depp appeal the $2m verdict ruling in favour of Heard’s countersuit, while calling the decision “erroneous.”