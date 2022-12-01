'Ngozi Fulani previously accused King Charles and Camilla of domestic violence'

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from.

Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday.

Ms Fulani, said she was "totally stunned" by Prince William's godmother's comments.

The palace described the remarks as "unacceptable and deeply regrettable".

Shortly after Lady Sussan tendered an apology, pro-monarchy experts and journalists questioned Ngozi's controversial commentary on royal family and sought explanation over her past statements.

"While it’s terrible Ngozi was made to feel uncomfortable at Buckingham Palace, it is surely the duty of any journalist to point out she has previously accused Charles and Camilla of “domestic violence” towards Meghan. A shocking unproven claim," sais journalist Dan Wootton.





