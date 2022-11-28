Comedian Jay Leno makes first public appearance since terrifying accident

Comedian Jay Leno was immediately rushed to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage on November 12 when one of his cars burst into flames.
Just six days after being discharged from a burn center that burned his face, chest, and hands, Jay Leno is back on the stage to deliver his brand of comedy, according to CNN.
On Sunday, the legendary comedian was greeted by a sold-out crowd at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, who were happy to see him return for his regular, evening set.
The former Tonight Show host was seen for the first time since the accident took place as he appeared in good spirits which is actually a sigh of relief.
In an interview with ET, Dr. Grossman revealed that Leno suffered 'significant injuries' but is 'doing very well,' which was seemingly helped by being a 'strong individual' with a 'strong attitude.'
Leno is slated to perform three additional shows at The Comedy & Magic Club in December.
