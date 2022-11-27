Shweta Bachchan gives a befitting reply to Jaya Bachchan’s ‘you make everything about yourself’

Shweta Bachchan reveals why she makes everything about herself

Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are seen having some real mother-daughter bonding on a podcast initiated by Navya Nateli Nanda, daughter of Shweta. They were seen discussing a lot stuff during the multiple episodes of What The Hell Navya.

In one of the recent episodes, Jaya passed a comment on Shweta, saying that she makes everything about herself. To which, Navya agreed and they had a lighthearted laugh about it. However, Shweta didn’t let it go without addressing.

“My friends make fun of me, they say it’s a unique talent because no matter what the topic is, ‘she can always bring it back to something about her’. Because listen, if I am going to be the only non-public facing actor in this family, some attributes I also have to imbibe right? It can’t just be about you guys all the time. It has to be a little bit about me also.” Shweta said.

The podcast was basically about the lives of Bachchan women who discussed their perspectives about their relationships and other aspects. A new episode was released on YouTube every week.