Netflix 'Alchemy of Souls Part 2' unveils new poster featuring Lee Jae Wook, Go Yoon Jung

The popular Korean drama Alchemy of Souls has been renewed for part 2, an anticipating poster has been unveiled.

Alchemy of Souls part 2 is gearing up to return to the screens next month, after three years of its first part.



The series has been penned by the famous screenwriting duo known as the Hong Sisters, Alchemy of Souls is a romantic fantasy which is set in the fictional nation of Daeho, a country that does not exist in real life.

The drama tells the story of characters whose fates become twisted due to magic that swaps people’s souls.

Part 2 of the series will be starring Go Yoon Jung as Nak Soo, who inhabited Mu Deok’s body in the first season.



In the recently shared poster, Jang Wook (Lee Jae Wook) holds Nak Soo’s (Go Yoon Jung’s) hand on his shoulder while he kisses her other wrist. The text with the poster reads, "You, the only one who shines deep in my darkness,” adds to the anticipation for their romance."



Courtesy: Soompi

It seemingly conveys that if Jang Wook is about to cut off the mysterious bracelet in Nak Soo’s wrist.

Presence of the intense expressions on their faces has raised curiosity about the change in their relationship in the future.



