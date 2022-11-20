Ashley Greene reunites with her Twilight co-stars in her latest post

Ashley Greene is back with The Cullens.

The actress recently had a reunion with her Twilight costars, Peter Facinelli and Jackson Rathbone.

"Family reunion," wrote Greene, 35, with the photo on her Instagram Story.

Greene played the clairvoyant vampire Alice Cullen in 2008's Twilight, based on the hit Stephenie Meyer book of the same name and the sequels that followed. Facinelli, 48, played Cullen patriarch Carlislie, who led a coven of vampires posing as his adoptive children, including Jasper Hale (played by Rathbone, 37), who was also Alice's lover.

Greene admitted on her Twilight Effect podcast in April, via E! News, "I had a big old crush on Jackson Rathbone while we were filming."

"Within our first encounter, I was like, 'This dude's super cute and a Southern gentleman. … I was like, 'Okay, I'm into it.' He sings, he taught me how to swing dance," she recalls. “And he's supposed to be my lifetime love onscreen, and I was like, 'This is gonna be easy.'"

While the Aftermath actress revealed that she never told Rathbone, 37, how she felt about him while they were filming the series together, she shared that he likely "had to have known" about her crush at the time.

Elaborating on why she never confessed her feelings, Greene said it was the fear of rejection.

"I mean, maybe it's because [of] the crushing fear of rejection," she explained. "If he did know, he just wasn't into me."

Moroever, in an interview with People Magazine, Greene shared that it "wasn't always rainbows and sunshine on set" as she announced The Twilight Effect in February.

"We did this for five years and there was a lot of ups and downs, and some drama, and we were like a family, but also in our 20s, and so there were kind of tiffs here and there," Greene said. "So, I think, it's one of those things where, for the most part, it was a good experience, but we were human beings, and we were in our 20s."

Greene is now married to husband Paul Khory, with whom she tied the knot in July 2018. The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Kingsley Rainn, in September.

