Justin Bieber mesmerises fans in a surprising way

Justin Bieber amazed fans with his interesting stunt as he dressed as fluffy teddy bear mascot to promote his brand.

The Canadian pop star mesmerised the onlookers as he rocked teddy bear mascot costume to bring smile to their faces on Saturday.



Hailey Bieber's hubby took advantage of some free time and went on a promotional meet and greet with fans dressed outside his new storefront location.



The Yummy singer appeared to be in good spirits as he made his way around greeting fans dressed as the bear to promote his latest collection. He posted photos of the moment to his Instagram account on Friday.



Later in the day, while enjoying a bowl of Ramen, the singer wore a yellow beanie cap and a matching puffy yellow jacket and pulled the hood over his head.



The style of Bieber's brand almost reflects the singer's personal vibe with bright colors, youthful, oversized fits, and playful iconography making the pieces great for elevating casual weekend outfits.