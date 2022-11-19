Travis Barker will do whatever he can to get Kourtney Kardashian pregnant

Travis Barker is extending his full support in having another baby with Kourtney Kardashian.

Speaking to GQ magazine in a recent interview, the Blink-182 drummer opened up about his IVF journey with the reality TV star.

Nothing the the process is "super hard for a woman", Barker admitted that he pledges to support his wife to the fullest.

"I don’t care if I’m c**ming in a cup, or whatever," he told GQ magazine. "It's real life".

He added: "If any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real.

"And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that," he concluded.