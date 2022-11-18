Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira make a rare red carpet appearance

Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira turned heads as they glided down the red carpet of the 2022 Latin Grammy awards, a rare sight since they announced engagement.



The red carpet event for the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards was held on November 17 where singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Universe Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira walked hand in hand.

As per Enews, Marc was dressed in a black suit and matching shoes. He completed his look with a black and gold wristwatch and dark round shades.

Whereas, his fiancée Nadia Ferreira, looked gorgeous in a scarlet red gown with a high slit. She completed her red-hot ensemble with smokey eyes, nude lips, a pair of glitzy stilettos, and silver jewelry.

The beauty pageant winner was spotted cheering on Marc as he received the Best Salsa Album award for Pa'lla Voy. The Mala artist gave a sweet shoutout, onstage, to his to-be wife, who sweetly flashed him a smile.

The rare appearance comes six months after the couple celebrated an engagement party at Sexy Fish Miami in May 2022.



