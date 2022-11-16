Netflix's drops upcoming movie 'The Swimmers': Release date, cast list

Netflix dropped a new biographical drama film for its fans The Swimmers and it is based on two brave refugee sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini, who make history through sports. This movie is directed by Sally El Hosaini.
The sisters share a love for swimming that keeps them together in any situation, and it drives them to risk everything to make it in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The pair fled the Syrian civil war in 2015 and helped save the lives of their fellow refugees.
The Swimmers will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8 2022, and will later drop on Netflix on 23 November 2022.
CAST:
The trailer for The Swimmers has been released by Netflix.
