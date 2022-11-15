Nick Carter, Angel Carter announce mental health charity following brother Aaron’s death

Nick, Angel Carter announce mental health charity following brother Aaron’s death

Nick Carter and Angel Carter are raising money in order to spread awareness regarding mental health, following the death of their brother, Aaron Carter.

“Very grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my brother,” wrote the Backstreet Boys member in part on his Instagram Story about the fund donation. “In his name, a new donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesoffical, an important children’s mental health organization helping families across America,”

Fans and supporters can make a monetary donation on the fund’s page, which features the message, “Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others.”

Aaron’s twin sister, Angel, also urged her followers to pay tribute to the late singer by donating during this “incredibly dark time", via Page Six.

“Mental Health is so unbelievably important. It’s not talked about enough and is so often overlooked,” she wrote on her own Story. “Mental illness leads to so many different problems within your life and can result in serious issues like addiction.”

She continued, “Aaron was an incredibly kind, gentle, talented and funny person. We hope that you choose to remember the Aaron we all loved deeply and you continue to keep sharing those beautiful memories of him.”

According to the press release for the non-profit (via People Magazine), "On Our Sleeves is on a mission to provide every community in America access to free, evidenced-informed educational resources necessary for breaking stigmas about child mental health as well as educating families and advocates."

Aaron died on November 5th, 2022, at the age of 34. The singer-actor rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000), Oh Aaron (2001), Another Earthquake! (2002) and LØVË (2018), via People Magazine.