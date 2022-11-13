BTS' Jin reveals about his military enlistment during fan interaction

BTS's eldest member Jin, who turns 30 in December, will be enlisted for getting basic military training by the end of the year, Allkpop reported.

K-pop band BTS after several months of debates, announced that they would be enlisting for required military service. Each member will serve after the eldest Jin with plans to re-group by 2025.

Meanwhile, Jin hints that he will be enlisting for military service by the end of the year while interacting with a fan.

When a fan asked his star that "Oppa, it's your birthday next month. Are you excited?." Jin replied, "No… I’m up on the front line."

In light of that reply, it is expected that Jin has already enlisted for mandatory military service for the next month. However, the exact date of his enlistment is still unannounced yet.

The BTS star also revealed that he will be getting his basic military training in the frontline army base.