Princess Diana bodyguard calls our King security after egging incident

Princess Diana's bodyguard is disappointed King Charles III egg pelter was not penalised sooner.
The 23-year-old student from University of York was held under police custody after he egged His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla while meeting the local crowd.
Speaking about the incident, former royal staff member, Ken Wharfe, told MailOnline: “There's always a risk involved with public walkabouts and it's impossible to check everyone in the crowd.
“Ordinarily on a walkabout you'd have somebody behind the crowd following the King and the protection detail so I'm surprised it wasn't picked up earlier.
“And having looked at the clips I would have personally liked to have seen the King and Queen Consort moved away quicker," he said.
