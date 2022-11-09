'Will make sure there is no Pak vs Ind finale': England skipper Jos Buttler

India´s Rohit Sharma (L) and Pakistan´s Babar Azam lead their teams onto the ground during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

All eyes are on the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup, starting shortly at Sydney Cricket Ground — with Pakistani fans wishing for their team to qualify for the finale.



Meanwhile, the teams of England and India are also racing to qualify for final and will clash in Adelaide on Thursday.

Many cricket fans and even cricket greats like Shoaib Akhtar, wish for a Pakistan vs India final — which is said to be the biggest match in any tournament. However, England skipper Jos Buttler doesn't agree.

Speaking at a press conference, the Buttler said that they don't want such an idea to become a reality.

"Look, we certainly don't want to see an India and Pakistan final. So we will try and do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen," said Buttler in a pre-match press conference.

If we look at the past, Green Shirts and Kiwis have clashed six times in the T20 World Cup history so far. Pakistan triumphed in four matches, while New Zealand managed to win two.

It will feel like déjà vu when Pakistan take on New Zealand today. Thirty years ago, they sneaked into the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup down under despite all odds and then stunned a rampaging New Zealand side in the semi-finals before winning the coveted crown.

Most Pakistani supporters believe history would repeat itself today.

With Pakistan having more weight in balance and Buttler's resolve to destroy India in the second, one may wonder if it means that an England vs Pakistan final can be expected.