Pak vs NZ: Kiwis bounce back into game after early losses

SYDNEY: New Zealand bounced back into the game recovering from the early loss of wickets by Pakistan pacers in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Sunday

The Kiwis are now 127/4 after the end of the 17 overs and set for a big launch in the last few overs. Early blows from Pakistani bowlers put the Black Caps under pressure in the crucial match at the Sydney Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

Shaheen dismissed Fin Allen on his third delivery leaving the Kiwis 4-1. The wicket brought Kane Williamson to the crease and forced New Zealand to be cautious in the powerplay.

Tight overs from Naseem Shah, Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr further racked up the pressure on the Blackcaps.

Matters turned worse for New Zealand after the second wicket fell at the end of sixth over as Devon Conway was sent to the dugout via run out by Shadab Khan on the last ball of the powerplay.

After the end of the powerplay, Babar introduced spin into the game and it proved fruitful, as Mohammad Nawaz dismissed Glen Phillips (6) at 49-2 in the eighth over to further dent New Zealand’s scoreboard.



At the end of the 10 overs, New Zealand are 59/3 with Williamson and Daryl Mitchell on the crease.



Lineups

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.