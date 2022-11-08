David Beckham drops ‘special’ video of Victoria reuniting with Spice Girls

David Beckham shared a glimpse of his wife Victoria Beckham having fun at her reunion with the Spice Girls at Geri Halliwell Horner’s 50th birthday bash.

The former legendary footballer dropped a video on his Instagram account featuring his fashion designer wife with Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton.

The ladies could be seen dancing and singing Say You’ll Be There in the reel with the words “Girl Power” atop it.

“Special celebrating Ginger this weeend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls,” David captioned the sweet video. “A friendship for Life”

The footballer went on to tag Melanie Brown, who could not attend the birthday party, adding, “You were missed.”

The reunion of the former girl gang comes after Victoria made it clear that she has no intention to join Spice Girls if the group revives.



“I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls,” Victoria told Andy Cohen during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“But I think now with everything else I’ve got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn’t commit to that.”